Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.09. 39,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,294. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

