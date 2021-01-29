Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,003,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 838,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

