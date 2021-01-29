SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEIC. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of SEIC opened at $53.89 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $18,720,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,430,000 after acquiring an additional 266,246 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $12,771,000. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $9,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Hicke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $934,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,314.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.