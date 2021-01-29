Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading Down 33.7% This Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $623,703.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00047414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00250569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00062302 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,795.40 or 0.83301646 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

