Selfkey Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $6.53 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00808967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.76 or 0.04014087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,658,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars.

