Semux Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $113,336.79 and approximately $2,045.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004338 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001193 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002333 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.