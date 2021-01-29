Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 75% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $126,586.89 and $4,421.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004244 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001146 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002182 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

