Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.98

Shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.98 and traded as high as $98.30. Senior plc (SNR.L) shares last traded at $96.25, with a volume of 1,111,785 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

Get Senior plc (SNR.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.98. The stock has a market cap of £404.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior plc (SNR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior plc (SNR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.