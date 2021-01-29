Sentivate Price Up 60.1% This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $19.59 million and $1.08 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 60.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00808967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.76 or 0.04014087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

