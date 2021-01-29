Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) Shares Gap Down to $74.20

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.20, but opened at $71.20. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) shares last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 16,112 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The firm has a market cap of £420.41 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.

About Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.