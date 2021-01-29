Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading Down 20.4%

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) traded down 20.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.81. 3,064,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 1,440,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.26.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 313,370 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 145,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

