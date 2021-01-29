Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading Down 20.4%

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) traded down 20.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.81. 3,064,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 1,440,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.26.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:SRG)
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
