Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the December 31st total of 989,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SESN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

