Sessia Market Cap Reaches $834,779.48 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $834,779.48 and approximately $213,183.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00859976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.85 or 0.04185469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

