SF Capital (SFCP) Trading Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a market cap of $107,809.67 and $64.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00123786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00259111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00065417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00064069 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,051.90 or 0.86521249 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.