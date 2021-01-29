SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGSOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get SGS alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. SGS has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.