Shard (SHARD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $511.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Shard has a market cap of $782,099.22 and $511.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000052 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.