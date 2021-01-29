Sharder Tops One Day Trading Volume of $325,266.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Sharder has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $439,779.06 and approximately $325,266.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00871797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.79 or 0.04196150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017750 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a token. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

