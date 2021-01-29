Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.31.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

