Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Price Up 12.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) shot up 12.5% on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $13.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sharps Compliance traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.22. 302,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 156,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

SMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $217.94 million and a PE ratio of 187.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.