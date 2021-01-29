Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.43

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.43 and traded as high as $29.56. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 95,632 shares.

SHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 631,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 455,171 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 553.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 349,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 295,680 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,222,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

