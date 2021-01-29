Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.43

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.43 and traded as high as $29.56. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 95,632 shares.
SHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 631,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 455,171 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 553.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 349,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 295,680 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,222,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
