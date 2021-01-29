Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) Shares Gap Down to $237.00

Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $237.00, but opened at $228.00. Shires Income (SHRS.L) shares last traded at $235.51, with a volume of 10,418 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £71.08 million and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Shires Income (SHRS.L)’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

