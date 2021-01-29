Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in January

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SSDOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSDOY stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. 9,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.43 and a beta of 0.33. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

