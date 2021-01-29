Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Rises By 221.2%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.37.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

