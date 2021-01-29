Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Rises By 221.2%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.37.
About Acorn Energy
