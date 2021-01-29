Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Declines By 83.2%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGFMF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

