Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Decreases By 88.2%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

