Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Decreases By 88.2%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.92.
About Air New Zealand
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.