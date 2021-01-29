Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Increases By 579.2%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 579.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $19.15 on Friday. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

