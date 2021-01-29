Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Decreases By 97.8%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.44 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.