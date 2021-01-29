Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Decreases By 97.8%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.44 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
