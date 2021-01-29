Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Declines By 62.9%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,700 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at $367,580,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 92,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $187.82 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $197.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day moving average of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

