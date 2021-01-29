Short Interest in Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Rises By 412.2%

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 412.2% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alpha Bank A.E. stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

