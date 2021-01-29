Short Interest in Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Rises By 412.2%

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 412.2% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Alpha Bank A.E. stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.98.
Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile
