Short Interest in Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Decreases By 73.0%

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Alpha Bank A.E. stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Alpha Bank A.E. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile
