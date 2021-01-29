Short Interest in Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Decreases By 73.0%

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Alpha Bank A.E. stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Alpha Bank A.E. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

