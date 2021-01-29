Short Interest in Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Expands By 230.9%

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 230.9% from the December 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMBS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Amarantus BioScience has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

