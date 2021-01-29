Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Declines By 70.7%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $32.45 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

