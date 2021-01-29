Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Grows By 245.8%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 245.8% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ALNPY opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.