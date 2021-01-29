Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rises By 325.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

