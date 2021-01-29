Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Declines By 94.7%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANSLF opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. Ansell has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Get Ansell alerts:

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.