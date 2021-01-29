Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Grows By 1,200.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ANPDY opened at $411.46 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $146.70 and a 12-month high of $463.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.12 and a 200-day moving average of $307.02.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.