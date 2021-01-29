Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Grows By 1,200.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
ANPDY opened at $411.46 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $146.70 and a 12-month high of $463.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.12 and a 200-day moving average of $307.02.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.