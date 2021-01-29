Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Rises By 190.7%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 190.7% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

APLIF stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. Appili Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.74 and a quick ratio of 13.74.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

