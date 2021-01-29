Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Drops By 63.9%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.
About Archer
Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.