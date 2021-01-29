Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Drops By 63.9%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

