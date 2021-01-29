Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Rises By 527.9%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 527.9% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ARRRF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. Ardea Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

