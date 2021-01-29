Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Increases By 266.7%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.73 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

