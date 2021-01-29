Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Drops By 74.2%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.60.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.
