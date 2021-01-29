Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Drops By 74.2%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

