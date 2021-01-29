Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Drops By 98.3%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of ARHH opened at $1.09 on Friday. Assure has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

