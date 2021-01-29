Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Declines By 66.7%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ATIF opened at $1.11 on Friday. ATIF has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.
ATIF Company Profile
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.