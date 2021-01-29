Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Declines By 66.7%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ATIF opened at $1.11 on Friday. ATIF has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides news and financial information. In addition, the company engages in the multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film production, and movie theater operation businesses.

