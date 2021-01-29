Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Expands By 625.0%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AEXAY stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. Atos has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $19.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

