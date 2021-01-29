Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Decreases By 72.3%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,978,200 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 10,766,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,692,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.73.

BTEGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

