Short Interest in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Expands By 284.9%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 284.9% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of BioHiTech Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

BHTG stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. BioHiTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.