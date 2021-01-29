Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Rises By 225.0%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LND traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,188. The company has a market cap of $302.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.