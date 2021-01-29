Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Drops By 75.4%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRDCY opened at $18.93 on Friday. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridgestone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

