Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Increases By 540.0%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CBSC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 8,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

