Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rises By 190.9%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Centrica has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPYYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

